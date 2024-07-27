JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $93.04

JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.04 ($1.20) and traded as low as GBX 92.60 ($1.20). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 95.50 ($1.24), with a volume of 1,090,848 shares traded.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of £631.76 million, a PE ratio of 4,775.00 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 93.04.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a GBX 1.89 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40,000.00%.

About JLEN Environmental Assets Group

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

