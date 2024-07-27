John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the June 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 99.0 days.

John Wood Group Price Performance

Shares of WDGJF stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17. John Wood Group has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $2.74.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

About John Wood Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.