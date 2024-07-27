Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) PT Raised to $268.00

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $246.00 to $268.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on JLL. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $250.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.38. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $252.09.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 446.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

