JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $191.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CME. Barclays lifted their price target on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.64.

CME opened at $200.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group has a 12-month low of $190.70 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.93.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

