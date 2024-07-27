JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target to $176.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.19.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $159.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $162.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.29 and its 200 day moving average is $149.84. The company has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,448. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $995,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,071,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,583,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.