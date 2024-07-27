JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $152.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $152.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zelman & Associates raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BTIG Research upped their target price on PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.

PulteGroup Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $130.02 on Thursday. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.31 and a 200-day moving average of $111.50.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 26,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $250,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 21.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 9.7% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.9% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

