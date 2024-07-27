JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Price Target to $52.00

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.30.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on REXR

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:REXR opened at $49.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $58.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.51.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.21). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,483,291.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,882.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,979,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,260,000 after purchasing an additional 58,167 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth about $1,128,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 25.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 586,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,170,000 after acquiring an additional 117,857 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.