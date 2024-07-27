JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $15.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Airlines Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.80.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 0.2 %

AAL stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.44. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $16.87.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $14.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

