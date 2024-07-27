Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Upgraded to Hold at Daiwa America

Daiwa America upgraded shares of Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BZ. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Kanzhun from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kanzhun currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Kanzhun Price Performance

NASDAQ:BZ opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average of $17.95. Kanzhun has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $22.74.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $235.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.09 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kanzhun will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kanzhun

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,023,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,978,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,688,000 after buying an additional 877,342 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kanzhun by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kanzhun by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,615,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,376,000 after buying an additional 216,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kanzhun by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 353,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 117,663 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

Further Reading

