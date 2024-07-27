KBR (NYSE:KBR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.150-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.4 billion-$7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.6 billion. KBR also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.15-$3.30 EPS.

KBR Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of KBR stock opened at $65.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.70. KBR has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $69.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KBR will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.25%.

KBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In related news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $307,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,994. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

