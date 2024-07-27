Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Price Target to $28.00

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.50 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $25.42 on Thursday. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $27.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $171.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,218.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 300,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after buying an additional 277,847 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $4,702,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $3,016,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 446.0% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 129,915 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 106,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 163,148 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 53,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

