Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price target of $54.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential downside of 11.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moelis & Company from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of MC stock opened at $68.14 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.30.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $264.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.90 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $2,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,965.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,965.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $41,720,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,374,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $189,404,000 after acquiring an additional 334,620 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $10,601,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,417,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,020,000 after purchasing an additional 159,797 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 752,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,244,000 after purchasing an additional 136,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

