Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates Market Perform Rating for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $73.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous target price of $74.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SEIC. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $66.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $52.19 and a 52-week high of $72.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.91.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $518.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 656,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,004,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 48,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $3,268,320.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,677,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,759,000.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 656,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,004,117.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,406,920. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 6,277.8% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

