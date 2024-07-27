Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KVUE. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.45.

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $18.69 on Thursday. Kenvue has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kenvue will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kenvue by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

