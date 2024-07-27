KeyCorp Boosts AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Price Target to $300.00

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

APPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an overweight rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AppFolio has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $277.75.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $230.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 111.57 and a beta of 0.80. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $164.29 and a 12-month high of $274.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.53 and a 200 day moving average of $230.78.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.66 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.19, for a total value of $1,165,429.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,003,082.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 4,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.19, for a total transaction of $1,165,429.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,003,082.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Klaus Schauser sold 1,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 403,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,810,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,444 shares of company stock worth $31,124,559 in the last ninety days. 9.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in AppFolio by 29.8% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,137,000 after acquiring an additional 28,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

