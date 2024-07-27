Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI opened at $21.37 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.61. The firm has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.3% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 27,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.