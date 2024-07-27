KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given New $680.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $730.00 to $680.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KLAC. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $806.24.

Get KLA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLA

KLA Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of KLA stock opened at $787.39 on Thursday. KLA has a 1 year low of $440.15 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The company has a market capitalization of $106.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $809.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $715.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. KLA’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KLA will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,831,966. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 77.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.