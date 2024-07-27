Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Bought by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.08% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KNX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,715,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $906,016,000 after buying an additional 2,137,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,021,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $865,977,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 908.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,181,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth $201,232,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,371,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,524,000 after buying an additional 311,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

KNX stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.11. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 76.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

