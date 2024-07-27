Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Posts Earnings Results

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 1.5 %
KNX opened at $51.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average is $52.11. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99.
Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.52%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Knight-Swift Transportation
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
