Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Posts Earnings Results

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 1.5 %

KNX opened at $51.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average is $52.11. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KNX. StockNews.com raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KNX

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.