Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the June 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kolibri Global Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGEI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Kolibri Global Energy in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Kolibri Global Energy in the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd purchased a new position in Kolibri Global Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Kolibri Global Energy Stock Performance

Kolibri Global Energy stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31. Kolibri Global Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $5.01.

Kolibri Global Energy Company Profile

Kolibri Global Energy ( NASDAQ:KGEI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kolibri Global Energy will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

