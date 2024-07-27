Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a drop of 76.1% from the June 30th total of 168,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance

Shares of ADRNY stock opened at €32.49 ($35.32) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €30.98 and its 200-day moving average price is €30.04. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of €27.51 ($29.90) and a 12 month high of €35.12 ($38.17).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported €0.64 ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of €23.59 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 15.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

