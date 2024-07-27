Koninklijke KPN (KKPNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on August 9th

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 9th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th.
Koninklijke KPN Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:KKPNY opened at $3.96 on Friday. Koninklijke KPN has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.67.
About Koninklijke KPN
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Koninklijke KPN
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.