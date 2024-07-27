Koninklijke KPN (KKPNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on August 9th

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 9th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KKPNY opened at $3.96 on Friday. Koninklijke KPN has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.67.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

