Kumba Iron Ore Limited (KIROY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2528 per share on Thursday, August 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Kumba Iron Ore Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:KIROY opened at $7.42 on Friday. Kumba Iron Ore has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore for the steel industry primarily in South Africa, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province.

