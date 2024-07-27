Kumba Iron Ore Limited (KIROY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2528 per share on Thursday, August 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.
Kumba Iron Ore Stock Down 0.1 %
OTCMKTS:KIROY opened at $7.42 on Friday. Kumba Iron Ore has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82.
Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile
