L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Reaches New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $244.44 and last traded at $243.13, with a volume of 239930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $237.15.

The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LHX. Barclays boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.93.

In other news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $731,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $731,172.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,312 shares of company stock valued at $24,712,822. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,219,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

