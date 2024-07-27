La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,184,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,584,000 after purchasing an additional 35,961 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 789,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,143,000 after buying an additional 190,651 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 692,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,549,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 178,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

Shares of LZB opened at $43.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.44. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $43.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.29.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $553.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.27%.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

