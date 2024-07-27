Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the medical research company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Laboratory Co. of America has a payout ratio of 18.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America to earn $15.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LH opened at $210.90 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $191.97 and a fifty-two week high of $234.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,448.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $50,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,972.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,078. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LH

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.