Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,847,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,395,000 after buying an additional 42,862 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,021,000 after acquiring an additional 174,613 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 781,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 339,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,127,000 after purchasing an additional 16,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $71.18 on Friday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.47 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.32 and its 200-day moving average is $63.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $60.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kyra E. Clark sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $31,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,596 shares in the company, valued at $471,179.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

