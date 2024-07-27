Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) PT Lowered to $78.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.70.

Shares of LW stock opened at $56.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $111.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in Lamb Weston by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

