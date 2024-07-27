Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 87.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,610 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.55.

Shares of LSTR opened at $192.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.95. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $203.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

