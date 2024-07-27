LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.49

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.49 and traded as high as $15.73. LCNB shares last traded at $15.56, with a volume of 20,226 shares.

LCNB Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $220.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 5.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LCNB Corp. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

LCNB Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.65%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of LCNB by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 31,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LCNB during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in LCNB by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in LCNB by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 427.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. 34.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCNB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.