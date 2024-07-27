LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 245,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,158 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 363.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Price Performance

LC opened at $10.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.63. LendingClub Co. has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $11.13.

Insider Transactions at LendingClub

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $180.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.52 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Erin Selleck sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $36,257.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,590.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LC shares. BTIG Research started coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $9.50) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.29.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

