Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Announces Dividend of $0.30

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Lenovo Group’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Lenovo Group Stock Performance
Shares of Lenovo Group stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. Lenovo Group has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25.
About Lenovo Group
