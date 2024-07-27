Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXXW) Short Interest Up 700.0% in July

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Lexaria Bioscience Stock Performance

LEXXW stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. Lexaria Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06.

About Lexaria Bioscience

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.

