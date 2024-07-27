Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.66

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.66 and traded as high as $9.72. Lindblad Expeditions shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 234,442 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61. The company has a market cap of $487.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 3.01.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $153.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lindblad Expeditions

In related news, Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 25,294 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $194,510.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,526.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 15,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $119,328.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 176,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,961.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 25,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $194,510.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,526.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 43,747 shares of company stock worth $333,089 over the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIND. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 195,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,877,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,824,000 after acquiring an additional 268,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.