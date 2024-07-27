LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Sets New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $37.05 and last traded at $37.15, with a volume of 32909 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.48.

The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In related news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.59.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

