LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Sets New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $37.05 and last traded at $37.15, with a volume of 32909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.48.

The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. LKQ’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of LKQ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of LKQ by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Stock Up 3.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average of $46.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.29.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

