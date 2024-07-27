Lloyds Banking Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.06 (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 60.66 ($0.78) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 56.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 51.10. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 39.42 ($0.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 60.80 ($0.79). The stock has a market capitalization of £38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 866.57, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Several analysts have issued reports on LLOY shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 54 ($0.70) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 55 ($0.71) target price for the company. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 56.83 ($0.74).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

