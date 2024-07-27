Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Increased to C$175.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$159.00 to C$175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$172.00 to C$186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$157.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$176.43.

Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$168.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$160.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$150.30. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$110.52 and a twelve month high of C$171.99.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.29 billion. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 3.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 8.3923706 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.513 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.01, for a total value of C$5,070,380.25. In related news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.01, for a total value of C$5,070,380.25. Also, Senior Officer Melanie Singh sold 1,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.09, for a total value of C$227,046.05. Insiders have sold 83,929 shares of company stock valued at $13,160,644 in the last ninety days. 53.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

