Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Increased to C$189.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$171.00 to C$189.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

L has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$172.00 to C$186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$157.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$176.43.

Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$168.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$160.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$150.30. The firm has a market cap of C$51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$110.52 and a 1-year high of C$171.99.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.02. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of C$13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.29 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 8.3923706 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.513 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 32,500 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.01, for a total value of C$5,070,380.25. In other news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 32,500 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.01, for a total transaction of C$5,070,380.25. Also, Senior Officer Frank Gambioli sold 14,840 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.00, for a total transaction of C$2,329,880.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,929 shares of company stock valued at $13,160,644. Company insiders own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

