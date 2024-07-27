Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Raised to $560.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $518.00 to $560.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $487.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.91.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $524.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $469.59 and a 200 day moving average of $453.91. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $528.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.73 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 456.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 13,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.