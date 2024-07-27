Luceco (LON:LUCE) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $174.08

Shares of Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 174.08 ($2.25) and traded as low as GBX 157.63 ($2.04). Luceco shares last traded at GBX 160.40 ($2.07), with a volume of 85,159 shares trading hands.

Luceco Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 174.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 155.77. The company has a market cap of £257.92 million, a PE ratio of 1,458.18, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

About Luceco

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes wiring accessories and LED lighting and portable power products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers wiring accessories, including switches and sockets, circuit protection products, outdoor wiring devices, junction boxes, cable management products, and commercial power and accessories under the British General and Nexus brands.

