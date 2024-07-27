Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Lowered to $50.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at CIBC from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.89% from the stock’s current price.

MGA has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Magna International stock opened at $43.52 on Thursday. Magna International has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average of $49.76.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.35%. Magna International’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Magna International by 2,179.2% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Magna International during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magna International by 32.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

