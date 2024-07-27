Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,757,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,956,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.16% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $538,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 393.9% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $873,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $306,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,164,961 shares in the company, valued at $106,539,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

MGY stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.02. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $27.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.21 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 30.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading

