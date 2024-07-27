Main Street Research LLC Acquires 342 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,176 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.4% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $50,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,908,939 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $250,032,357,000 after buying an additional 15,701,937 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $35,920,047,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $9,625,201,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,505,600 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,591,126,000 after buying an additional 277,881 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,381,692 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,544,532,000 after buying an additional 403,409 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective (up from $465.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.53.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $425.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $440.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.34. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $309.45 and a 52 week high of $468.35. The company has a market cap of $3.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.