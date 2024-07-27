Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207,961 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 36,021 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mammoth Energy Services were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 21,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 73,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,772 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TUSK opened at $3.98 on Friday. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54.

Mammoth Energy Services Profile

Mammoth Energy Services ( NASDAQ:TUSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $43.19 million for the quarter.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.

