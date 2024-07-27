Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Manhattan Scientifics shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 110,200 shares.
Manhattan Scientifics, Inc, a technology incubator, engages in the development and commercialization of life-enhancing technologies in the United States. It develops technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicine. The company offers nanostructured bulk metals and alloys in the form of rod, bar, wire, and foil for medical implants and other applications.
