Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) CEO Sells $32,024.00 in Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) CEO Hessam Nadji sold 800 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $32,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,939,619.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hessam Nadji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Hessam Nadji sold 15,000 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $529,050.00.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE MMI opened at $39.87 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $44.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.36.

Institutional Trading of Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 18.8% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

