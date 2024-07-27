Marine Products Co. (MPX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on September 10th

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Marine Products has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years. Marine Products has a dividend payout ratio of 74.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marine Products to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.7%.

Marine Products Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MPX opened at $10.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.24. Marine Products has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $17.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products ( NYSE:MPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $69.34 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marine Products will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat and sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

