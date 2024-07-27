Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 17,340.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 7,852.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Marqeta
In other Marqeta news, Director Martha Cummings sold 40,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $220,118.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.12% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Marqeta Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of MQ opened at $5.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average is $5.76. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $7.36.
Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.05 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The business’s revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.
About Marqeta
Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.
