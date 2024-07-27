Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,684 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MQ stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.78. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.05 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha Cummings sold 40,241 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $220,118.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MQ shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Marqeta in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Marqeta Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

